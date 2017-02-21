Bailey fire rating improves

By DEBBIE DILJAK Property owners in and around Bailey may soon get a break on insurance rates as the area was re-inspected and given new rates in January by the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal , announced Bailey Fire Chief Tim Wilson. Bailey's new municipal rating for properties inside town is three, while the Green Hornet Rural area surrounding the town is four.

