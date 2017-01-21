New businesses host hiring fairs
Soon to be new local businesses are looking to fill available positions with upcoming public hiring events in Rocky Mount and other areas in Eastern North Carolina. The redevelopment of the Rocky Mount Mills will welcome new tenants coming in the spring, with construction ongoing for Ramblers Beer & Wine to open a bottle shop in the former Rocky Mount cotton mill.
Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
