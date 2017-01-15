City endorses naming U.S. 64 after King
One of Rocky Mount's most traveled roads will soon bear the name of civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Rocky Mount City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution supporting the renaming of a section of U.S. 64 to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.
