Career criminal charged in eastern NC...

Career criminal charged in eastern NC bank robbery spree

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WRAL.com

Nathan Terry Bullock, 58, is charged with robbing the State Employees Credit Union at 3990 Ward Blvd. in Wilson on Dec. 9, the Southern Bank at 8315 Red Oak Blvd. in Red Oak on Jan. 3, the State Employees Credit Union at 805 Fairview Road in Rocky Mount on Jan. 3, the First Citizens Bank at 302 Northeast Blvd. in Clinton on Jan. 6 and the Southern National Bank at 101 W. 2nd St. in Kenly on Jan. 13. "He's a serial bank robber," Capt. Todd Wells of the Nash County Sheriff's Office said during a news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... Nov '16 that girl from ak... 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Dr Justice 2
Parkwood Mall: Diamond or Dinosaur (Nov '09) Jun '16 rodneyH 13
News Two Middlesex employees held for cyberstalking (Mar '16) Jun '16 AIPAC grand dragon 4
How can Wilson Memorial hospital have all phone... (Mar '16) May '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16) May '16 Zeke the Pinhead 3
See all Wilson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilson Forum Now

Wilson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wilson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,098,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC