Career criminal charged in eastern NC bank robbery spree

Nathan Terry Bullock, 58, is charged with robbing the State Employees Credit Union at 3990 Ward Blvd. in Wilson on Dec. 9, the Southern Bank at 8315 Red Oak Blvd. in Red Oak on Jan. 3, the State Employees Credit Union at 805 Fairview Road in Rocky Mount on Jan. 3, the First Citizens Bank at 302 Northeast Blvd. in Clinton on Jan. 6 and the Southern National Bank at 101 W. 2nd St. in Kenly on Jan. 13. "He's a serial bank robber," Capt. Todd Wells of the Nash County Sheriff's Office said during a news conference.

