Bridgestone Boosts Investment in Wilson Plant by $180 Million

Bridgestone Americas Inc. is investing an additional $180 million in its Wilson, N.C., passenger tire manufacturing facility, bringing the company's total investment in the plant to $344 million over the next 10 years. The company announced a $164 million expansion in January 2016.

