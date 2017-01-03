Bookstore News: January 3, 2017

Bookstore News: January 3, 2017

Tuesday Jan 3

A new bookstore opens in North Carolina; a Connecticut bookstore expands with podcasts; one of the country's smallest bookstores goes on the market; and more. Second Creative Mindz Book Lounge Opens in Farmville : After opening a bookstore caf to promote self-published authors in Wilson, N.C., writer DuWanda Epps has opened a second store.

