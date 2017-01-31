A - perfect art day' at the N.C. Museum of Art

William Noland's "Occulted," , 2006, single-channel video projection, is on view at the N.C. Museum of Art. "William Noland: Occulted," through Feb. 5; "Reunited: Francescuccio Ghissi's St. John Altarpiece," through March 5, N.C. Museum of Art, Raleigh.

