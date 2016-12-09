Stuber concedes in NC auditora s race

Friday Dec 9 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

The Republican challenging North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood has conceded that she won the job for another four years, as a nearly completed statewide recount shows the Democratic incumbent keeping a small lead. Chuck Stuber congratulated Wood on Friday for her victory.

