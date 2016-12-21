Many questions, few answers in Wilson...

Many questions, few answers in Wilson killings

Tammy Lynette Pearce, 54, her fiancA©, Selby Gene Outland, 47, her son, Paul Shane Pearce, 28, and his girlfriend, Dominique Nicole "Nikki" Privette, 23, were found dead Saturday in the home they shared in the 2200 block of Banks Lane East. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that two teams of deputies are working around the clock on the case, but they haven't yet determined a motive for the crime.

