Lumberton man charged for shooting of 2 McDonald's employees in November

LUMBERTON, NC A Lumberton man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of two McDonald's employees on Friday, November 11. On Thursday, 19-year-old Damian Jeremiah Bowers was taken into custody without incident in Wilson, North Carolina, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.