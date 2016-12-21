Jamar Freeman vs. Pablo Velez Added To Top Catz Debut Show
Most of the B-side is still being put together for their first show, but the staff at Top Catz Boxing continues to live up to early promises of changing the perception of club shows in its corner of the world. The upstart promotional outfit based out of North Carolina aided by the services of Hall of Fame promoter Russell Peltz, who was brought on as an advisor and matchmaker - secured a tasty matchup for the co-main event for its inaugural show, which is set for February 4 in Wilson, North Carolina.
