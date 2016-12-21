Four family members are found shot dead in North Carolina home on Christmas Eve
Victims found dead in Wilson, North Carolina, were identified as Tammy Pearce, 54; Paul Pearce, 28; Selby Outland, 47, and Dominique Privette, 23 Tammy and Paul Pearce were mother and son; Outland was the mother's boyfriend, and Privette was the son's fiancee Tammy Pearce's last Facebook message posted just hours before her death included photos of a diamond ring Outland had gifted her for Christmas Four people were discovered dead inside a home in Wilson, North Carolina, on Christmas Eve after they were fatally shot in what authorities have described as an 'isolated incident.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Wilson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f...
|Nov '16
|that girl from ak...
|4
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Dr Justice
|2
|Parkwood Mall: Diamond or Dinosaur (Nov '09)
|Jun '16
|rodneyH
|13
|Two Middlesex employees held for cyberstalking (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|AIPAC grand dragon
|4
|How can Wilson Memorial hospital have all phone... (Mar '16)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16)
|May '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC