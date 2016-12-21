Four family members are found shot dead in North Carolina home on Christmas Eve

Victims found dead in Wilson, North Carolina, were identified as Tammy Pearce, 54; Paul Pearce, 28; Selby Outland, 47, and Dominique Privette, 23 Tammy and Paul Pearce were mother and son; Outland was the mother's boyfriend, and Privette was the son's fiancee Tammy Pearce's last Facebook message posted just hours before her death included photos of a diamond ring Outland had gifted her for Christmas Four people were discovered dead inside a home in Wilson, North Carolina, on Christmas Eve after they were fatally shot in what authorities have described as an 'isolated incident.'

