Crime log: Dec. 11, 2016

Saturday Dec 10

He was jailed on $5,000 bond pending a court hearing Jan. 31. a Jason W. Chavis, 29, of 2908 Darrow Road, Durham, was charged via order for arrest Nov. 23 with failure to appear. He was jailed on $12,000 bond pending a court hearing Dec. 9. a Samuel Parker, 40, of 4162 U.S. 15 South, Oxford, was charged via warrant Nov. 23 with possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and/or deliver.

