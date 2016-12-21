Humans of the Triangle

Humans of the Triangle

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Independent Weekly

"I am the singer of a band called The Veldt, and I feel you should 'be' the part, not play it. Playing the part implies it's not real, and everything about me is real."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voters hear urgent plea from black pastors on f... Nov '16 that girl from ak... 4
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in North Carolin... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Dr Justice 2
Parkwood Mall: Diamond or Dinosaur (Nov '09) Jun '16 rodneyH 13
News Two Middlesex employees held for cyberstalking (Mar '16) Jun '16 AIPAC grand dragon 4
How can Wilson Memorial hospital have all phone... (Mar '16) May '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16) May '16 Zeke the Pinhead 3
See all Wilson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilson Forum Now

Wilson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Wilson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,425 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,025

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC