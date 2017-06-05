Trump has said his proposed ban, a centerpiece of his 2016...
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Wilmington, Ohio, U.S. on November 4, 2016. Photo - Reuters File U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Wilmington, Ohio, U.S. on November 4, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Many Kids?
|4 hr
|FeelTheLove
|2
|Larry Cole
|May 30
|Nope
|33
|Looking to Rent a place in Wilmington OHio Plea... (Sep '12)
|May 25
|Wes
|34
|Zach and Kelley
|May 23
|skip-scut7
|1
|List
|May 22
|HarryCaray
|18
|Shelby Gray
|May 19
|Drew
|2
|Hottie alert in meat dept of kroger
|May '17
|Very small meat
|14
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC