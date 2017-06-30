Delaware County EMA post flood warning
Delaware County Emergency Management Agency is advising Delaware County Residents that the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, Ohio has issued a Flash Flood Watch on Friday for much of Ohio.The NWS is forecasting the area to receive heavy rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy.Rainfall is expected to start early in the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Dunning (Nov '15)
|4 hr
|Mad blacks
|3
|Harold Tackett
|14 hr
|QueenBee
|4
|What are your thoughts on Glenn Beck's proposal? (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|KingBee
|5
|How Many Kids?
|Fri
|The Aliens
|8
|Lynzie grooms
|Fri
|fcku22
|3
|Not So Bad
|Fri
|j dawg
|26
|Travis Clark
|Thu
|Heidi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC