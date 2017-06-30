Delaware County EMA post flood warning

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Delaware County Emergency Management Agency is advising Delaware County Residents that the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, Ohio has issued a Flash Flood Watch on Friday for much of Ohio.The NWS is forecasting the area to receive heavy rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy.Rainfall is expected to start early in the ... (more)

