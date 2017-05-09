US Health Secretary Tom Price Visits ...

US Health Secretary Tom Price Visits West Virginia

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic. He was meeting privately with state and local policymakers and members of several groups, including first responders, treatment center workers and faith-based organizations.

