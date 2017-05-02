'In a take no prisoners mode,' Michael Moore announces one-man, anti-Trump Broadway show
Filmmaker Michael Moore makes an announcement about his debut on Broadway at Sardi's on May 1, 2017 in New York City. The documentarian and political agitator tweeted about it, appeared on numerous cable news shows to discuss it and even launched a "resistance calendar," which allows users to post about "anti-Trump, pro-democracy" events in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Clinton
|4 hr
|Holycow
|1
|Marrissa cole and the case of the fatherless child
|20 hr
|Nonecares
|26
|D Block (Jun '16)
|Mon
|fuccit
|15
|Gaze of raccoons!!! FREAKING EVERYWHERE!!
|May 11
|Pfff
|3
|Sandra Hammond, drugs?
|May 9
|Runningbear
|1
|List
|May 9
|Cutoffs
|16
|josh sweet (Dec '14)
|May 7
|parker lewis
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC