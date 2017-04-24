Wilmington elementary school lunch lady fired for giving out free food
Debbie Solsman was fired in February after she gave food away to Denver Place Elementary School students who she said came up to her and told her they were still hungry after eating their lunch. The Wilmington City School District terminated Solsman's employment for "Failure to account for food sales at cashier job in the cafeteria and providing food without payment to grandchildren."
