River expected to crest below flood stage

With Spring well underway the rains have continued to fall, bringing with it nourishment for plants, rising waters, and a number of hazards for motorists. According to the National Weather Service and NOAA, the current water levels for Racine Locks and Dam, Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam, and the Ohio - Kanawha River junction at Point Pleasant, are all within normal ranges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.