NWS gains 75 Delaware weather spotters
The Delaware County Emergency Management Agency sponsored a severe weather spotter training session conducted by the National Weather Service from its Wilmington, Ohio weather office.However, the 75 people who were trained Thursday night took the course in the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities conference room in Lewis Center.Andy ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Is She (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Unknown
|11
|hat guy is hilarious
|1 hr
|manomanoman
|11
|This is Winnie, Stop being a Coward
|2 hr
|Wilmington Wise
|2
|Gabby Drake (May '15)
|4 hr
|Really tho
|2
|D Block (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|Car54
|11
|Donnie Cox
|16 hr
|Leah
|5
|Larry Cole
|Tue
|Fuckswithhats
|16
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC