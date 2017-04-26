Man Kidnaps Neighbor, Traps Her in PitBy Kelly Weill
A Blanchester, Ohio man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her captive in a pit dug into the bottom of his shed. Dennis Dunn, 45, was arrested early Wednesday morning, after a neighbor reported suspicious noises from Dunn's back yard.
