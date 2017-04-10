Cross-Border Hubs Hustle to Keep Up W...

Cross-Border Hubs Hustle to Keep Up With E-Commerce Demand

Tuesday Apr 11

Analyst Insight: International e-commerce, also known as cross-border e-commerce, is growing at a rapid rate, but is faced with a number of challenges such as currency, delivery times, customs and returns. As a result, logistics providers such as FedEx, UPS and Pitney Bowes have acquired niche players to expand international e-commerce capabilities.

Wilmington, OH

