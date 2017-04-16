Cafeteria worker fired after giving extra food to students without lunch money
A cafeteria worker at an Ohio elementary school is speaking out after losing her job after more than a decade at the school. Debbie Solsman worked in the cafeteria of Denver Place Elementary School in Wilmington for 14 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hottie alert in meat dept of kroger
|7 min
|In Love
|5
|Brandon Marksberry (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Freespirit
|13
|Zach N Kelly
|5 hr
|Hatsareforqueens
|17
|White Silverado, with a yoshi
|6 hr
|Athrehnzala
|1
|Taylor moore
|10 hr
|Star
|1
|Trisha and breanna
|11 hr
|Sbnikes
|27
|Marrissa cole and the case of the fatherless child
|11 hr
|Forealz
|24
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC