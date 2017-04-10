Ohio scientist cleared of espionage charges wants her job back
Xiafen "Sherry" Chen has filed an appeal, a race discrimination and retaliation claim after she was fired for allegedly illegally downloading materials from a private government database while working as a hydrologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Wilmington, Ohio. Chen was arrested at her workplace in October 2014 and indicted on federal charges including theft of government property, illegally accessing a U.S. Government database and making false statements to federal agents.
