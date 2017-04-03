He wanted to leave the farm to his kids, but 2 ODa d and he doesna t trust 3rd not to

Roger D. Winemiller, left, and his son, Roger T. Winemiller, on their farm in Blanchester, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2017. After two of Roger D. Winemiller's children died of heroin overdoses, he worries about what could happen to his family's farming business if he turns over his share of the farm to his remaining son, who could relapse -- or worse -- down the line.

