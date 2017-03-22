Giant greenhouse planned for Greater ...

Giant greenhouse planned for Greater Dayton

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

A new farm that is expected to be the most sustainable in Ohio will include a huge greenhouse that will be built in Wilmington in Clinton County, about 35 miles southeast of Dayton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
topix 16 hr Looking 1
Trisha and breanna 17 hr Sabinasfinest 15
Matt, bartender @ General Denver (Sep '16) 23 hr Eye roll5 12
Zach N Kelly Tue Dumdadumdum 3
Girl at kroger??? Mar 20 Unknown 1
Who Is She (Jul '16) Mar 20 Unknown 9
Nicole bean Mar 16 Well 6
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Wilmington, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,754,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC