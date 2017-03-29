Edward F Storer
Edward "Ed" Franklin Storer, 80 years, of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at his residence, in Peebles, Ohio. Ed was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 15, 1937, the son of the late William Storer and Unia Stamper Storer.
