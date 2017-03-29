Edward F Storer

Edward F Storer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: People's Defender

Edward "Ed" Franklin Storer, 80 years, of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at his residence, in Peebles, Ohio. Ed was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 15, 1937, the son of the late William Storer and Unia Stamper Storer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Defender.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fire on 134 5 hr Well 3
Attention Winnie Peacock 9 hr Curious 2
Nicole bean 19 hr Onceahoodrat 9
Trisha and breanna Tue Sabinasfinest 20
caitin howell (Jun '13) Mon Deez Nuts In Your... 17
Brett neanover (Mar '16) Mon Allgoodthings 2
Marrissa cole and the case of the fatherless child Mon Bossbitch 5
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Wilmington, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC