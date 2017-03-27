Discover Connection's Unique Capabili...

Discover Connection's Unique Capabilities

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: CIO

A few months ago, I told you all about our new Distribution and Configuration Center in Wilmington, OH. It had just recently been completed, and we sure were-and are!-proud of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to Rent a place in Wilmington OHio Plea... (Sep '12) 3 hr Jlaw 31
fire on 134 8 hr Weell 9
Nicole bean Mar 28 Onceahoodrat 9
Trisha and breanna Mar 28 Sabinasfinest 20
caitin howell (Jun '13) Mar 27 Deez Nuts In Your... 17
Brett neanover (Mar '16) Mar 27 Allgoodthings 2
Marrissa cole and the case of the fatherless child Mar 27 Bossbitch 5
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Wilmington, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC