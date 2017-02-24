What has free admission meant to the Contemporary Arts Center?
What has free admission meant to the Contemporary Arts Center? Attendance at the Downtown institution is up - way up - since ending admission charges about a year ago. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2mfNAYk The Contemporary Arts Center is now welcoming more people through its doors than ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt, bartender @ General Denver
|9 hr
|JustSayin
|7
|caine tippie (Jun '12)
|Tue
|rightytighty
|10
|Fun
|Tue
|yup
|7
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Mon
|Bye
|18
|Melinda Conger
|Mar 11
|My2centsnotthatit...
|5
|Shelby bell
|Feb 26
|George jones
|1
|DNA Evidence Leads To Charges In '93 Murder (Aug '09)
|Feb 25
|Michellle
|18
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC