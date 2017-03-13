We Are Not Fake News; We Are Not The Enemy

When I see or hear the phrase, "Fake News," written or uttered by President Trump or his Fakers who seek to undermine the nation's confidence in the news media and the men and women of the press, my anger rises to levels I'd really rather not have to deal with... and yet, it rises. From the advent of alternative facts to the Bowling Green Massacre, to the Terrible Events of Friday Night in Sweden, to being Enemies of the American People, I've had just about enough from the Fakers.

