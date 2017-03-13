We Are Not Fake News; We Are Not The ...

We Are Not Fake News; We Are Not The Enemy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Switched

When I see or hear the phrase, "Fake News," written or uttered by President Trump or his Fakers who seek to undermine the nation's confidence in the news media and the men and women of the press, my anger rises to levels I'd really rather not have to deal with... and yet, it rises. From the advent of alternative facts to the Bowling Green Massacre, to the Terrible Events of Friday Night in Sweden, to being Enemies of the American People, I've had just about enough from the Fakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
caine tippie (Jun '12) 2 hr BossBitch 9
Fun 3 hr in the know 6
school teacher at clinton elementary 13 hr thefuckyoutalking... 6
Vote for Donald J Trump 15 hr Bye 18
Melinda Conger Sat My2centsnotthatit... 5
Shelby bell Feb 26 George jones 1
News DNA Evidence Leads To Charges In '93 Murder (Aug '09) Feb 25 Michellle 18
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Wilmington, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC