Trump Supporters Respond to Migration...

Trump Supporters Respond to Migration Ban

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WNYC-AM New York

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump cheer as he arrives to a campaign rally, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Wilmington, Ohio By now, you've heard the statistics : Since 9/11, no one in the United States has been killed by an immigrant - or even the son or daughter of an immigrant - from any of the seven Muslim-majority countries listed in President Trump's executive order on immigration; that the vast majority of killings are carried out by native-born Americans; that if anything, the executive order makes us less safe by fueling anti-American sentiment around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fun 6 hr Sugar bear 2
Shelby bell 7 hr George jones 1
News DNA Evidence Leads To Charges In '93 Murder (Aug '09) 21 hr Michellle 18
Dave Dehass 23 hr Wilmingtonupbringing 3
Ashley Rollins Fri AintBeenPlayed 3
Kayla Luncan Feb 22 Really 2
Marc burch Feb 11 Ace 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Wilmington, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC