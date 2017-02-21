Trump Supporters Respond to Migration Ban
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump cheer as he arrives to a campaign rally, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Wilmington, Ohio By now, you've heard the statistics : Since 9/11, no one in the United States has been killed by an immigrant - or even the son or daughter of an immigrant - from any of the seven Muslim-majority countries listed in President Trump's executive order on immigration; that the vast majority of killings are carried out by native-born Americans; that if anything, the executive order makes us less safe by fueling anti-American sentiment around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun
|6 hr
|Sugar bear
|2
|Shelby bell
|7 hr
|George jones
|1
|DNA Evidence Leads To Charges In '93 Murder (Aug '09)
|21 hr
|Michellle
|18
|Dave Dehass
|23 hr
|Wilmingtonupbringing
|3
|Ashley Rollins
|Fri
|AintBeenPlayed
|3
|Kayla Luncan
|Feb 22
|Really
|2
|Marc burch
|Feb 11
|Ace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC