Trump Supporters Respond to Migration Ban

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump cheer as he arrives to a campaign rally, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Wilmington, Ohio By now, you've heard the statistics : Since 9/11, no one in the United States has been killed by an immigrant - or even the son or daughter of an immigrant - from any of the seven Muslim-majority countries listed in President Trump's executive order on immigration; that the vast majority of killings are carried out by native-born Americans; that if anything, the executive order makes us less safe by fueling anti-American sentiment around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.