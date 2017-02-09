Supply Chain News onLots of eFulfillment News Last Week

Walmart Ends Prime Copycat; UPS Earnings Hit by Too Much eCommerce Business; Amazon Building Hug Air Hub; Amazon Continues to See Fast Revenue Growth There was even more news that usual in the efulfillment wars last week. First, Walmart announced it was going to go after Amazon's hugely successful Prime program - in which customers receive free two - shipping on most orders and other benefits for a $99 annual fee - by dropping its copycat subscription service called Shipping Pass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SupplyChainDigest News.