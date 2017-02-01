Amazon air hub in Kentucky delivers b...

Amazon air hub in Kentucky delivers blow to Wilmington

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Business Journal

As Amazon.com embarks on a $1.5 billion air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, one of the casualties will be in Wilmington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Robert Peacock Move? 21 hr Amber 2
Nicole bean Fri Jim 5
Karen jones / Karen Cline Feb 2 SSSHHHH 5
Stoned Chick That Works For Papa John's Feb 2 Smokin 1
Gary Briggs (Jun '14) Feb 1 Really 11
Who Is She (Jul '16) Jan 31 In The Know 8
Places for rent Jan 30 chyfry1234 4
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Wilmington, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,577,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC