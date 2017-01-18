Stevens is majoring in biology at Wilmington

Stevens is majoring in biology at Wil...

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Ashland Times-Gazette

Hannah Stevens, a graduate of Ashland High School, has been named to the dean's list for the fall quarter at Wilmington College in Wilmington. Hannah is a freshman majoring in biology.

