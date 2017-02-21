Amazon Boosts Cargo Shipments 166% at...

Amazon Boosts Cargo Shipments 166% at Pennsylvania Airport

Wednesday Jan 25

While passenger traffic was a small part of the picture - up 2.2% over 2015 to 688,505 travelers - the dramatic increase came in the number of packages. The Lehigh Valley saw air cargo shipments increase nearly 166% in 2016, with planes carrying 126 million pounds of cargo compared with 47.4 million pounds in 2015.

