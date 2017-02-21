Amazon Boosts Cargo Shipments 166% at Pennsylvania Airport
While passenger traffic was a small part of the picture - up 2.2% over 2015 to 688,505 travelers - the dramatic increase came in the number of packages. The Lehigh Valley saw air cargo shipments increase nearly 166% in 2016, with planes carrying 126 million pounds of cargo compared with 47.4 million pounds in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Luncan
|Wed
|Really
|2
|Heather Cole/christman (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Rumors
|5
|Harlee Livingston
|Wed
|Udeservebetter
|6
|Hayley Johnson??
|Wed
|Justaopinion
|3
|Fun
|Tue
|Jwshed
|1
|splat
|Tue
|THUMP
|1
|Dave Dehass
|Feb 18
|Barney
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC