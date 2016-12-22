Wilmington-based cargo airline names ...

Wilmington-based cargo airline names new president

Thursday Dec 22

Wilmington-based cargo airline ABX Air has named a new president. The subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group Inc. announced today that David Soaper will be its new president starting Feb. 1, replacing retiring president John Starkovich.

