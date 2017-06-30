Watermana s brings brewery to Wrights...

Watermana s brings brewery to Wrightsville Beacha s doorstep

With fresh beer brewed on site, craft beer breweries are a growing trend in the Wilmington area, and the opening of a new brewery in July will bring the brewery trend right up to Wrightsville Beach's doorstep. Under development for months, owners of the Waterman's Brewery at 1610 Pavilion Place spent this week making final preparations for a grand opening expected as early as July 4. Bob High, one of the brewery's owners, said they hoped sharing a birthday with America would be a nice tradition for the bar.

