Now Casting: Background Roles in TNT's 'Good Behavior' + 2 More Gigs
In today's casting roundup, head to North Carolina and join TNT's "Good Behavior" as a background actor in its upcoming season! There are also roles available in a dramatic feature film, plus singing/non-singing roles in a couple Biblical plays. "GOOD BEHAVIOR" Casting is underway for season two of the TNT TV series "Good Behavior," starring Michelle Dockery and Juan Diego Botto and centered on a thief who overhears a hitman being hired to kill a man's wife and sets out to derail the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Saying to your face
|10
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC