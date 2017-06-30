Now Casting: Background Roles in TNT'...

Now Casting: Background Roles in TNT's 'Good Behavior' + 2 More Gigs

In today's casting roundup, head to North Carolina and join TNT's "Good Behavior" as a background actor in its upcoming season! There are also roles available in a dramatic feature film, plus singing/non-singing roles in a couple Biblical plays. "GOOD BEHAVIOR" Casting is underway for season two of the TNT TV series "Good Behavior," starring Michelle Dockery and Juan Diego Botto and centered on a thief who overhears a hitman being hired to kill a man's wife and sets out to derail the job.

