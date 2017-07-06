Here's why flying with toddlers can b...

Here's why flying with toddlers can be awful, even in the best of circumstances

If there's one thing 2½-year-olds are known for, it's sitting still for long periods of time in a confined space. They're completely obedient, remaining quiet so as to not bother the people around them, and they stick to socially acceptable limits on personal space between them and others.

