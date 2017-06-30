Gamma Chi Chapter's Austell honored a...

Gamma Chi Chapter's Austell honored at the North Carolina DKG Convention

Mary Austell of Warren County's Gamma Chi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International was awarded the Golden Key Award for Region III at the Eta State NC Convention held in Wilmington on April 28-30. From all Eta State members in the 11 chapters in Region III, Austell was selected for this honor.

