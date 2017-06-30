Economist: NCa s middle class on decl...

Economist: NCa s middle class on decline -

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Robesonian

The collapse of middle-class jobs since the turn of the 21st century has been worse in North Carolina than the rest of the country, a university economist says in an upcoming book forecasting the state's future. While the number of middle-class jobs rose by 6 percent nationwide between 2001 and 2015, there were 5 percent fewer in North Carolina, North Carolina State University's Michael Walden found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) Jul 3 Saying to your face 10
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 24 Just saying 2
Pain Help (Apr '14) Jun 16 Mopargirl 4
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May '17 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC