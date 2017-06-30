E2America Sees 'Smarter' C-Store Buil...

E2America Sees 'Smarter' C-Store Buildings

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CSP

Efficient Energy America Inc. is now targeting convenience store operators with its technology that helps reduce energy costs and consumption, while helping them achieve comfortable environments inside their stores. Already installed in leading restaurants and retail chains, E2America's automated, self-refining, wireless, retrofit HVAC control systems are designed to reduce electricity costs, usage and carbon emissions for commercial enterprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) Mon Saying to your face 10
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 24 Just saying 2
Pain Help (Apr '14) Jun 16 Mopargirl 4
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May '17 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,015 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC