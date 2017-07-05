Display of imagination at Airlie Gardens
Inspiration, creativity and persistence. That is how artist, Matthew Leavell, creates his art pieces ever since he lived in Wilmington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Jul 3
|Saying to your face
|10
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC