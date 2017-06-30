Craft fair coming up Saturday to help disabled vets
Don Hayes with Chapter 11 of the Disabled American Veterans wants to get the word out about what the DAV does for veterans in Wilmington. During a segment on Monday's First at Four, Hayes said the idea is to hold the event the first Saturday of every month, but July's craft fair was delayed a week because of the Fourth of July holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|19 hr
|Saying to your face
|10
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC