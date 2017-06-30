Craft fair coming up Saturday to help...

Craft fair coming up Saturday to help disabled vets

14 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Don Hayes with Chapter 11 of the Disabled American Veterans wants to get the word out about what the DAV does for veterans in Wilmington. During a segment on Monday's First at Four, Hayes said the idea is to hold the event the first Saturday of every month, but July's craft fair was delayed a week because of the Fourth of July holiday.

