Coast Guard rescues man in overturned kayak off NC coast
Coast Guard officials say a life jacket may be the reason that a kayaker in North Carolina's Oregon Inlet survived when his vessel overturned. They say in a news release that the Coast Guard command center in Wilmington received a 911 call about 5:30 p.m. about an adult male who had overturned his kayak and was in distress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC