Coast Guard rescues man in overturned kayak off NC coast

Coast Guard officials say a life jacket may be the reason that a kayaker in North Carolina's Oregon Inlet survived when his vessel overturned. They say in a news release that the Coast Guard command center in Wilmington received a 911 call about 5:30 p.m. about an adult male who had overturned his kayak and was in distress.

