Child playing with a cigarette lighte...

Child playing with a cigarette lighter sparks Wilmington townhouse fire

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

According to officials with the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire was first reported at 14 North Lincoln Court in the Hillcrest community just after 10:20 a.m. Smoke and flames were visible as crews arrived at the home, but the fire was quickly extinguished. All the occupants of the home made it out safely.

