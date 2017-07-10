Child playing with a cigarette lighter sparks Wilmington townhouse fire
According to officials with the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire was first reported at 14 North Lincoln Court in the Hillcrest community just after 10:20 a.m. Smoke and flames were visible as crews arrived at the home, but the fire was quickly extinguished. All the occupants of the home made it out safely.
