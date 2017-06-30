'Camelot' coming to Thalian Hall main...

'Camelot' coming to Thalian Hall main stage

It's a classic story about passion, chivalry and betrayal that first hit the stage in 1960, but audiences still love Camelot and the musical will begin a run of shows in Wilmington this week. Director Shane Fernando and actor Chris Rickert joined WECT's Marissa Hundley on Tuesday's First at Four to discuss the local production, which is based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White.

