Bond set at $2M for man charged in Wilmington woman's murder
Bond was set Monday at $2 million for Mark Aiena, who is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Ashley Ann Bell. Bell was pronounced dead at the scene Friday night after Wilmington Police officers found her unresponsive at an apartment on Dupree Drive in Wilmington.
