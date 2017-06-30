Blazing Stars funding not renewed -
Clinton City Schools staff and administration are looking for alternative funding to provide additional educational support services to students after funding for the Blazing Stars Academy has ended. Now that grant funding for a program within Clinton City Schools has ended, administrators are researching options that would allow students to receive similar services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Jul 3
|Saying to your face
|10
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC